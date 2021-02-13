PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they arrested a man late Friday night after he fired shots inside a convenience store in the Argay Terrance neighborhood.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called out to a report of someone damaging the inside of a convenience store in the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.
The 911 caller, identified as a store employee by police, rang dispatch a second time to say that the suspect had pulled out a gun and was waving it around. Additional officers were called, but the dangerous winter weather driving conditions delayed the response to the scene, PPB said.
At about 10:59 p.m., officers said they heard shots fired inside the store, which shattered a front window.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were requested to assist, according to police. Officers evacuated people who were stuck in their cars in the convenience store parking lot, along with occupied cars on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Northeast Sandy was closed for several blocks while police investigated.
At 11:45 p.m., the suspect, identified as Marlin R. Fields, 63, of Portland, came out of the store and surrendered. Fields was taken into custody and a loaded pistol was seized as evidence.
Police said it's unclear if he was trying to shoot officers or anyone else. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Fields was criminally cited in lieu of custody, police said, for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm in public, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass (with a firearm) and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(1) comment
Criminally cited? I guess if you are the right age, Covid is your stay out of jail card.
