PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in southeast Portland in October, according to police.
Police said Dario Papa-Vicente, 23, was taken into custody for a homicide warrant in the early morning hours of Friday.
Detectives identified Papa-Vicente as the suspect in the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Noah Terry.
On Oct. 24, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Police said Terry then arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Terry’s death was a homicide by gunshot.
Papa-Vicente was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.