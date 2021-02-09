PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –A man was arrested in a domestic violence shooting on Monday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a disturbance at home in the 700 block of Northeast 94th Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect inside had shot at another person inside. No one was injured.
The suspect, identified as Jubal Culver, 38, of Portland, was taken into custody and recovered two guns for evidence, according to PPB.
Culver was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of domestic violence, second-degree assault, domestic violence-unlawful use of a weapon and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
The case is under investigation by the Family Services Division detectives.
