A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the Lents Neighborhood Friday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the Lents Neighborhood Friday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Man critically injured in Lents Neighborhood shooting

KPTV Image

At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the injured man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers could arrive, and no arrests have been made.

Southeast 92nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Cora Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.