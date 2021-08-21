PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the Lents Neighborhood Friday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.
At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the injured man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Large police presence at SE 92nd and SE Holgate. Police have taped off a chunk of 92nd, and the area around the 7 Eleven on the corner. Call came through as a shooting. Still waiting on info from police. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tCvtw1qrqo— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) August 21, 2021
Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers could arrive, and no arrests have been made.
Southeast 92nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Cora Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.
