PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who was hit by a car in Southeast Portland last week has died from his injuries, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Daniel Lopez-Herrera, 27, died on Friday at the hospital, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Southeast Stark Street on reports of a collision where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian just before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned that the vehicle had left west on Southeast Stark Street.
The suspect vehicle is a 2002-2006 Infiniti Q45, most likely silver or tan, was traveling westbound on the left of two westbound lanes of travel on Southeast Stark Street. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights off.
Lopez-Herrera had activated the rapid flashing beams before stepped into the crosswalk and crossed from the north side of the road, according to investigators. They said it is likely he was hit after he crossed the first lane and was in the second lane of westbound travel.
Lopez-Herrera was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died 10 days later.
Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2002-2006 Infiniti Q45, possibly has damage to the front left headlight, hood and windshield.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov and refer to case number is 20-344144.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
