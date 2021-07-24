PPB: Man found injured in SW Portland dies at hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found lying in the street in downtown Portland and later died in the hospital on Saturday.
Police said an ambulance passing through the intersection of Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue stopped to help a man who appeared to be seriously wounded just after 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators believe the person may have been stabbed.
No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.
