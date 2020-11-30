PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man shot in northwest Portland on Friday has died in the hospital, according to Portland police.
Anthony Tyler McNaughton, 37, was found shot in the area of Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Broadway at 2:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information about his incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774.
