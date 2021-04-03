PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in downtown Portland on Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Naito Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police did not provide any suspect information, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to reference case number 21-88053 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
(1) comment
Just another day in the cesspool that is downtown Portland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.