PPB: Man injured in Old Town hatchet attack; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is recovering after being attacked with a hatchet in Old Town, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a priority disturbance at an apartment building on Northwest Broadway just after 12:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man with a serious head wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested the suspect, identified as James R. Lott, 46, of Portland, in the building. A hatchet was also seized as evidence.
Lott was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree assault.
