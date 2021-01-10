PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot in the back while in a car in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of gunfire heard around Ross Island Bridge just after 3:30 a.m. They were told the victim had walked into a hotel located in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway.
The 32-year-old victim said he had been shot while in a car in the area of South River Drive and South Hall Street.
The man was able to walk to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Police said no suspect information is being released, and the investigation is ongoing.
