PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by an officer following a disturbance in southeast Portland Sunday evening.
At around 9:35 p.m., a Gresham officer and several Portland officers responded to a disturbance call in the 12400 block of Southeast Kelly Street.
Police said it was reported that a white man was making threats.
According to police, the Gresham officer deployed deadly force and shot the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Portland officers were witnesses and did not deploy deadly force, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the incident have been released.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Division, along with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office are assisting in the investigation.
Police said the incident was not related to protests taking place in Portland Sunday evening.
