PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot multiple times on Friday in the Lloyd District was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.
The shooting happened in the area of North Interstate Avenue at Thunderbird Way just before 9:30 p.m. The suspect or suspects had left before officers could arrive, police said.
A portion of southbound lane of North Interstate Avenue was closed to traffic as police investigated. It has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police non-emergency at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-245706. Information can be e-mailed to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
