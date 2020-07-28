PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –A man was shot and killed in northeast Portland on Monday, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 700 block of northeast 87th Avenue at 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, according to police.
The victim was identified as Mister Ford, 19, of Portland, police said.
The Oregon Medical Examiner determined his death was a homicide.
Police said the incident is an open and active investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774, Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457, Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
