PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a man killed in a north Portland shooting Monday evening.
At about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of North Lombard Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Michael Arthur, 44, an employee of the marijuana dispensary, was killed during an armed robbery, police said.
The state examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Arthur had died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
