PPB: Man shot, stabbed in downtown Portland; suspect sought

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one person injured in downtown Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Southwest 5th Avenue and Washington Street just after midnight. Two men had gotten into an argument leading to one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the stomach. The same suspect then pulled out a knife and cut the victim on his shoulder before running away.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors were able to stabilize him. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.
