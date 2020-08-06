PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A man was seriously injured after being slashed in the neck with a box cutter on Thursday, police said.
Officers say the attack happened at approximately 3:46 p.m. in the 500 block of northwest Broadway. The suspect had left the area by the time they arrived.
The victim was found the scene and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officers have secured the scene and are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
