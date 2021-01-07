PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler was assaulted while dining at a northwest Portland restaurant Wednesday evening, Portland police confirmed to FOX 12.
Police told FOX 12 that Mayor Wheeler was at a restaurant in the 1900 block of Northwest Kearney Street at about 8:30 p.m. when a group of people came in and confronted him.
The confrontation was caught on camera and posted to social media. Warning: the video contains expletives.
According to police, one person punched Wheeler in the shoulder. No injuries were reported.
The suspect left, and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police. No further details were released.
Please don't say that "this is unfair" towards the Mayor.... because saying that will be read by all the innocents, businesspeople. and conservatives that will still read this commentary and still placing calls to the Mayor's Office looking to gets their lives and reputations BACK !!
There are restaurants open for inside dining in Portland?
Following Maxine's advice?
