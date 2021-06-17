PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team voluntarily left their positions on Wednesday, the bureau announced.
The Rapid Response Team (RRT) is an all-hazard incident response team that has received advanced specialized training to respond to incidents requiring higher levels of technical expertise including public order policing, natural or man-made disasters, according to the bureau. The team is also in charge of crowd control during permitted and unpermitted marches and protests in the city. Last year, the team responded to the more than 100 social justice protests and riots that were held nightly throughout Portland following the death of George Floyd.
The bureau says the members of the team were sworn employees who served on RRT in addition to their daily assignment. While they will no longer serve on RRT, they will continue in their regular assignments, according to the bureau. There were about 50 employees serving as RRT members.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police officer has been indicted by a grand jury fo…
The resignations from the team come after one member, Officer Corey Budworth, was indicted on an assault charge stemming from a use of force incident that occurred during a riot on Aug. 18, 2020. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment on Tuesday.
(6) comments
Remember everyone, you voted the Mayor and City Council members into their leadership positions.
Don't blame them. Police are supposed to be error free in face of great adversity. Next step to vigilantism.
I don't blame them at all for resigning... at some point, it's just not worth it, anymore... Good job, spineless Ted (and kudos to our Antifa-loving D.A., as well)...
there's only so much
Congrats to Portland for winning the 2021 Race to the Bottom. Quite the honor.
Maybe they just realized they don't have immunity from abuse of power charges?
Teddy is far too busy with commenting about pop culture on his Twitter feed, then to concern himself with these "trivial matters." Teddy is clearly a man of action, but that doesn't mean it's constructive. When will this town wake up? Left, right, all individuals, and realize that our city leaders are destroying this town. Nobody holds them accountable, and nobody calls them on this garbage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.