PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team voluntarily left their positions on Wednesday, the bureau announced.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) is an all-hazard incident response team that has received advanced specialized training to respond to incidents requiring higher levels of technical expertise including public order policing, natural or man-made disasters, according to the bureau. The team is also in charge of crowd control during permitted and unpermitted marches and protests in the city. Last year, the team responded to the more than 100 social justice protests and riots that were held nightly throughout Portland following the death of George Floyd.

The bureau says the members of the team were sworn employees who served on RRT in addition to their daily assignment. While they will no longer serve on RRT, they will continue in their regular assignments, according to the bureau. There were about 50 employees serving as RRT members.

The resignations from the team come after one member, Officer Corey Budworth, was indicted on an assault charge stemming from a use of force incident that occurred during a riot on Aug. 18, 2020. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment on Tuesday.