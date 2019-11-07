PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A known drug dealer was arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized thanks to a cross-state partnership, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said that Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force Investigators learned that a known drug dealer, identified as 37-year-old Michael Lail, lived in Vancouver, but worked in Portland.
On Wednesday, officers with the PPB's Drugs and Vice Division and the Special Enforcement Reaction Team (SERT) apprehended Lail in Portland and conducted a search of his vehicle.
According to police, officers recovered two semi-automatic handguns, 1,340 grams of methamphetamine, 43.5 grams of heroin, and 18.6 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Police said over 7,000 single dosage units were seized in total for an estimated street value of $112,300.
The Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force searched Lail's home in Vancouver and recovered a shotgun, body armor and ammunition.
Lail was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and a warrant.
