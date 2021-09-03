PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A missing 11-year-old runaway in the Humboldt neighborhood has been found safe on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Iveon Barnes had left home in the 5100 block of North Haight Avenue at about midnight on Friday. He has a history of running away, but youth and small size increases the concern for his safety.
Additionally, he has recently displayed suicidal thoughts. Previous times he has run away he has been found near Dawson Park. Officers checked the park Friday evening and did not find him there.
He has no phone, no money, and is not familiar with Tri-Met.
Iveon is an African American male, 11 years old, 5'5", 70 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red and white Minecraft shirt and grey shorts that look like pajamas.
PPB said they're grateful for all who helped to look for him.
They don’t have a current photo? This pic is of a 4 or 5 year old.
