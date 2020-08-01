PPB: More than 150 bullets strike 8 apartments, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than 150 bullets were fired outside an apartment building striking at least eight occupied apartments, seven cars and wounding one woman in northeast Portland Friday night.
Portland police responded to the shooting at about 11: 08 p.m. in the 600 Block of northeast 87th Avenue. Responding officers closed northeast 87th Avenue north of northeast Glisan Street in Portland’ Montavilla neighborhood.
Once officers secured the scene and found evidence of more than 150 rounds had been fired. The woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She’s expected to survive.
No other was reported. Police are unsure if the cars hit by gunfire were occupied at the time.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-238571.
