PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protesters took to the streets Sunday for the 18th night in a row in response to the death of George Floyd, racial injustice and police brutality.
In north Portland, thousands of people gathered at Jefferson High School and then marched to Alberta Park at around 6 p.m.
During the march, protesters pulled down the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of the high school.
Thomas Jefferson statue now toppled over at Jefferson High School. This was the meeting spot for tonight’s march in Portland. Wasn’t like this before we left at 7:15. A speaker here says, “We’re taking the city back, one racist statue at a time.” #Portland #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/PiRh00yPzv— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 15, 2020
After the demonstration ended at Alberta Park, police said the group dispersed.
Police said a second group made up of motorcycle riders shut down Interstate 5 southbound on the upper deck of the Fremont Bridge at around 7:15 p.m. After a brief time, the group dispersed on their own.
A third group gathered at the Justice Center behind the fenced area, where officers told the crowd to refrain from climbing, tampering or cutting the fence as they had no intent to engage with the crowd.
Police said the group threw projectiles over the fence, including glass bottles, and climbed on the fence.
According to police, one person went through an opening of the fence and was ordered to leave by officers. When that person did not leave, they were taken into custody.
Many projectiles, including an incendiary device, were thrown at the officers and person in custody, according to police. The incendiary device appeared to be a commercial grade firework, and no one was injured.
Shortly after 9pm Sunday, PPB officers arrested a person who was trespassing inside the fenced area at the Justice Center. Projectiles were thrown at officers, including what’s believed to be a commercial grade firework. The explosion could have seriously injured those nearby. pic.twitter.com/RGSwN2gpWO— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 15, 2020
Police declared an unlawful assembly and people were asked to leave immediately or be subject of an arrest.
The crowd did not leave and gathered in several different areas of downtown, according to police. Several arrests were made while officers dispersed the crowd.
By 1 a.m., the downtown area was mostly cleared of demonstrators, according to police.
Over a dozen people were arrested Sunday evening. Their names and ages, and charges they may be facing have not yet been released.
