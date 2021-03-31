PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Southeast Portland on Wednesday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to an injury crash near Southeast Barbara Welch Road and Southeast 144th Avenue at 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist off the road in a creek.
PPB said the motorcyclist was given lifesaving care but was determined to have died.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. During the investigation, Southeast Barbara Welch Road is closed in both directions between Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 152nd Avenue.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
