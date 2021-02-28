PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after a demonstration in the Pearl District on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
A group of about 100 people began marching from The Fields Park at 1099 Northwest Overton Street at approximately 9:00 p.m., police said. During the march, some individuals spray-painted buildings and broke windows at a grocery store, restaurant, bank, shipping businesses and multiple coffee shops, police said.
Police said the march lasted for over two hours. When the destruction began, police warned protesters over the loudspeaker to "immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property. Failure to adhere to this order may subject perpetrators to detention, citation, arrest, or use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Immediately stop participating in criminal activity." While tear gas use is currently restricted, state law requires that warning be given.
Police arrested two people and seized items that could be used as weapons, including a bat. Those arrested were:
Darell Kimberlin, 31, first-degree criminal mischief. Kimberlin was issued a criminal citation and released due to current COVID-19 restrictions for booking at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
A male juvenile, 17, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and third-degree escape. He was released to his parents and will be given a future hearing date.
Police said the investigation continues, and future arrests are possible. Anyone has any information about those vandalizing property, send them to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-680281.
