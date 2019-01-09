PPB: Nails on Interstate Ave seems to be a deliberate act

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s apparently a growing problem in north Portland: nails seem to be appearing in the bike lane along a two-mile stretch on N. Interstate Ave.
The incidents have caught the attention of a Portland city commission.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s office says they, along with PBOT and Portland police, are looking into the reports of nails scattered about.
Eudaly’s office says they are in talks with Portland police about it.
Portland police officers say they were alerted to the issue last fall and are looking into it. The Bureau says the traffic division has been riding the route. At first, officers thought the nails may be coming from construction debris, but at this point, think they are being put they’re on purpose.
Most of the nails appear along Interstate Avenue between Lloyd Blvd and Greeley Ave. It’s a two mile stretch.
Portland Police say the nails aren’t all the same; they’ve seen galvanized roofing nails, framing nails, and others.
Jessica Hunter, a cyclist who commutes on Interstate, created a twitter account to call attention to what riders are seeing. She says she is glad to hear the city is looking into the issue. She adds it is dangerous for not only cyclists but drivers as well.
“It’s nice to feel like this problem has finally been recognized and someone is doing something about it,” Hunter said. “The last thing that we need are nails on the road, they are not just dangerous to cyclists, but someone could easily puncture their car tire as well.”
Portland police say they are continuing to look into the case and will stay in regular contact with PBOT.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.