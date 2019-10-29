PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man walking in downtown Portland the night of Aug. 31 snapped photos of a crime in progress.
Gary Granger was witnessing four teenage boys harassing, yelling at, and beating up someone he believes is homeless. You may remember the story FOX 12 aired in September.
Granger, who’s the community safety director for Reed College, said he wishes he could’ve stepped in, but believed calling 911 was the safest way to get help quickly.
But that night, a call taker for the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) told Granger police wouldn’t be going after it, and that he couldn’t make a report on the victim’s behalf.
BOEC officials admitted, at the time, this response by the call taker was a mistake, and now say they’ve discovered it is part of a “systemic” issue within the Bureau.
BOEC officials released a statement to FOX 12 Tuesday:
The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications is committed to providing each caller with the highest level of response possible. We are reviewing our internal procedures, training, and how we work with our partner agencies to address any systemic issues with how we process calls. We are determined to improve as a bureau and prevent what happened on August 31 from occurring again.
Granger feels BOEC is taking on changes in a meaningful way.
“I think accountability to the community you serve looks like what BOEC has done,” Granger said.
Now after taking a closer look at the police report from Aug. 31, Granger is criticizing a different agency, holding them to the same, high standards.
A Portland Police Bureau officer responded to the scene that night, meeting with Granger and examining the photos he snapped.
In the police report the officer notes, “The photos were from a distance, no faces could be seen, and there was no evidentiary value to them.”
That last line sticks out to Granger most.
“I am frustrated. I’m angry. Furious, at times, when I think about it,” Granger told FOX 12 Tuesday. “'No evidentiary value,' that statement, and the photos that I submitted simply don’t go together. It’s incomprehensible to me.”
Granger submitted his first complaint to the Independent Police Review. He shared the response from Ross Caldwell, the director, with FOX 12.
Caldwell writes they cannot investigate because, “the alleged behavior must violate a Portland Police Bureau policy. In this case, the officer’s actions appear to be within policy.”
Granger also submitted a second complaint to the IPR. He has not received a response in more than three weeks.
“What she wrote in her report, 'no evidentiary value,' illustrates to me that she had no intention of doing anything,” Granger said.
Granger told FOX 12 he’s committed to holding public agencies accountable. He wishes other people in the community felt empowered to do the same.
“What concerns me most deeply beyond the inaccurate report, representation of the evidence, is the lack of response by the leadership of the Portland Police Bureau,” Granger said.
FOX 12 reached out to PPB about why the responding officer felt there wasn’t enough evidence in Granger’s photos to keep the case open.
Officials declined to comment further.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
