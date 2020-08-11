PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is receiving emails “demanding action” related to allegations of explosive devices thrown at protesters at Laurelhurst Park, but no in-person witnesses have come forward with information about the case.
Police provided an update Tuesday, saying they have not heard from “someone who was actually there” early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of explosive devices being thrown at protesters and “bombs” going off at the park in southeast Portland at 2:28 a.m.
Police spoke to witnesses in the area who said they didn’t hear anything, however hours later, investigators said images and video showing what appeared to be pipe bombs or “some kind of explosive device and an explosion in the park” were posted on social media.
During the initial investigation, officers said people in the park were shining lights at the police before scattering out of the area.
Police said they have identified a man in the video and have attempted to contact him, and officers “would encourage” that man to contact PPB.
“Investigators would like to remind the public that PPB still needs in-person witnesses and/or potential victims to come forward. Detailed in-person witness accounts are crucial in moving this case forward. Those with knowledge who have spoken to the press are encouraged to contact investigators,” according to PPB.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
I'm no expert but those 'pipe bombs' look like they're made out of tightly rolled cardboard.. Just sayin'.
A video and e-mails “demanding action”, but no eye witnesses. Could it be that some "peaceful" arsonists lit off their devices as a hoax to divert attention from their firebug ways? Do they now have plausible deniability?
Uhh..I'd say anything that happens to the "protesters" is what they deserve. It's call karma. Look at what they've been doing to this city, to businesses, to the police, and to all of us in general, for the past 70+ days. It's just a disgrace. And we're somehow supposed to feel sympathetic because someone finally threw some commercial grade fireworks back at them? Yeah..how it's feel?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.