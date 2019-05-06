PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A police officer helped fire crews put out a small blaze at a southeast Portland apartment complex Sunday night.
At around 11:09 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the 1000 block of Southeast 106th.
A passing security officer noticed the fire on a third-story balcony and called it in, according to PPB East Precinct.
PPB East Precinct said Officer Myers also responded to the call and was able to put most of the fire out using a fire extinguisher.
PF&R said the fire was found in a potted plant. The cause is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
