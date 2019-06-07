PPB: Officer hurt while performing welfare check on woman attacking cars

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A police officer was hurt Friday night while performing a welfare check.
Police were called to Northeast 33rd Avenue and Sandy around 8 p.m. to check on a woman they say was standing in the road and attacking passing cars with a large kitchen knife, which they say she eventually discarded.
Police say the woman didn’t listen to their commands and they were forced to use less-lethal munitions, but they didn’t work. The woman attacked the officer and he used his stun gun, the bureau says.
A security guard also used pepper spray on the woman and she was taken into custody.
The police officer, a two-year-veteran with the bureau, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Once released, she will be taken to Multnomah County Jail, according to police.
