PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer was hospitalized early Monday morning after being T-boned by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland.
Police said at around 12 a.m., the officer was on patrol northbound at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Madison Street when he was struck in the passenger side by the driver of a pickup truck going westbound.
The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene after the crash.
The officer was treated at the scene and later driven to a hospital by another officer. The officers injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Other officers, along with a K-9 unit, searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Police said the pickup truck, a Ford F350, was reported stolen out of Vancouver on Feb. 1.
Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-54823.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
