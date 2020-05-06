PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer with the Portland Police Bureau was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.
At around 7:16 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
According to police, a vehicle pulled out in front of a patrol car and was hit.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.