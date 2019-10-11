PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer with the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct took quick action to rescue a baby owl Friday morning.
Police said Officer Weseman was on patrol near Southeast 113th and Southeast Market Street when he encountered an owl in the road that was being attacked by crows.
The little owl couldn't fly, so Officer Weseman stood guard until Multnomah County Animal Services could arrive.
The little guy was just resting but opened his eyes to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/mZDppnc5kg— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 11, 2019
Once animal services arrived, they quickly got the baby owl safely out of the road.
Police said the owl had some minor injuries, so it will be taken to the Audubon Society for treatment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Oh my gosh, what a CUTIE!!! Well done PPB!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.