PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three men have been charged after attempting to escape police pursuit and firing at an officer Thursday night.

According to a Friday press release from the Portland Police Bureau, Cuahutemoc Hernandez, 24; Zachary M. Chronister, 27; and Jose A. Martinez, 23 were driving on NE Sandy Boulevard in a 2000 Ford Mustang when officers witnessed multiple traffic violations.

After attempting a traffic stop, the car increased in speed. Eventually spike strips were placed on the on-ramp to I-84 westbound near NE 39th Avenue. At this point an East Precinct officer said he was shot at while standing outside his patrol car.

Despite flat tires, the car continued an attempted escape, driving northbound of I-5 into Washington.

At the request of the PPB, Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Vancouver Police Department joined the pursuit.

According to officers, the Mustang crashed at 10:58 p.m. near Northeast St Johns Road and Northeast 68th Street in Vancouver, and Hernandez, Chronister and Martinez fled on foot. Two were quickly captured while the third was found with the help of a K-9 unit.

"These suspects not only put our whole community in danger through their outrageous actions, but they tried to kill a police officer doing his duty," said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. "I'm relieved that the officer was not hurt, and that the suspects were captured.

Hernandez was charged with attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon.

Chronister was charged with attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Chronister also had an outstanding parole violation warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board.

Martinez was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.