PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer and a driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a crash on Interstate 205.
At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the reports of a loud crash heard in the area of northbound I-205, south of Division Street. A witness said a police vehicle was involved.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found that a Portland Police Bureau officer was involved in the crash. The officer was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer and woman involved in the crash have not yet been identified.
According to police, preliminary information suggests the officer was working a static detail at a construction site when a dark-colored SUV hit the patrol vehicle from behind.
The Major Crash Team is leading the crash investigation.
Northbound I-205 at Powell Boulevard was closed for several hours during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 5:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash, especially anyone who saw the dark-colored SUV prior to the crash, should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
