PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers rescued a baby Wednesday evening who was unresponsive after getting food stuck in its airway.
At around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the Lents neighborhood. Police said due to language barrier, the only information that officers had was someone was screaming for help.
Officers arrived to the home and found a baby who was blue in the face and unresponsive. Officers quickly began CPR.
Police said officers were able to clear the rice from the baby's airway that was causing the obstruction.
The baby began breathing again and was taken to an area hospital, where police say the child is doing well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.