PPB officers worked 4x the amount of overtime this June compared to last year, online tool says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The number of overtime hours the Portland Police Bureau has reported working over the last few months are vastly different than this time last year, according to an online tool the bureau created for the public to see overtime assignments and hours.
The dashboard shows that officers worked on average four times the amount of overtime this June, compared to the same month last year.
The online tool is a result of a police overtime audit in October 2019, where the Portland City Auditor’s Office recommended more robust tracking mechanisms. According to PPB, the audit also recommended accounting for the types of overtime worked and recommended limiting the amount of overtime worked.
PPB says the dashboard is one piece of several steps it’s taking to address those recommendations. According to the dashboard, the number of overtime hours spiked around May and June this year, when protests and riots began in Portland.
For example, June 2020 had on average 2,840 hours of overtime on average worked per day; In June 2019, PPB officers worked on average 706 hours of overtime per day.
PPB says the largest area of overtime spending is the special tracking funding category, with shift backfill overtime being the largest contributing factor. Another contributing factor is the department’s current staffing situation, PPB says. In August, PPB say 51 members retired and one resigned. PPB also says 84 positions were eliminated this fiscal year and there are 100 officers who have not been fully trained.
Chief Chuck Lovell said the department will continue to work on the auditor’s recommendations.
