PPB: Old Town shooting leaves one person seriously injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Northwest Portland early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street at 7:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Transit and other traffic were affected in the area while the Enhanced Community Safety Team investigated the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the police and reference case number 21-131700.
