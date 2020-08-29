PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in downtown Portland on Saturday.
The shooting happened while protesters were in the area. It's unclear if the shooting is connected to the protests.
Officers reported hearing gunshots coming from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Medical crews responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police are not releasing suspect information at this time.
Officers have secured the entire block and are asking people to avoid the area.
Scene is still blocked off, Portland Police say no suspect information is being released at this time @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/S6RZCt0nPt— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 30, 2020
Anyone was a witness or has first-hand video of the shooting or what led up to it, please notify an officer or contact homicide detective Rico Beniga, 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406 Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
sad but impossible to happen, no such place as "Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street." Simply 3rd and Alder SW, couple/few blocks S of strip clubs where Patrick Kimmons got shot by cops after dropping/ditching gun he had.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.