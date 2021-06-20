PPB: One person dies in N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person died after a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of someone shot at North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man critically wounded and he was taken to the hospital.
PPB said the victim later died in the hospital. It has identified him as 19-year-old Alexander Martinson of Fairview.
Police did not provide any suspect information.
Homicide detectives believe members of the community may have valuable information for the investigation. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871. The case number is 21-166670.
During the investigation, North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue were closed and have since reopened.
