PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured following a shooting in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 68th Ave and Southeast Powell Blvd just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to PPB.
Police said there was no indication that the victim has any reason to be targeted, and the incident appears to have been random.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call the Portland Police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-374685.
