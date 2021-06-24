PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in the Lloyd Neighborhood Thursday evening.
PPB said it responded to the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street. One person who was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance. No officers were hurt.
Police said there is no threat to the community.
PPB said Northeast Holladay Street and Northeast Grand Avenue are currently blocked for the investigation.
(1) comment
Potland should emulate England, no guns for cops. Seems to work well over there…or does it?
