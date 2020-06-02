PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Over a dozen people were arrested or cited during Monday’s protests, according to Portland police.
Ten people were arrested and booked into Multnomah County Jail:
- Nico Beckerman, 31, Elude, Reckless Driving, interfering with a Peace Officer, Escape II, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants
- Nicholas Barlow, 27, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resist Arrest
- Alex Wilson, 26, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Trenton Peterson, 35, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Tommy Pak, 22, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- David Warren, 35, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Assarrah Butler, 23, Riot, Reckless Driving, Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Injury), Criminal Mischief I, Attempt Elude by Vehicle, and Reckless endangerment
While six were arrested, cited and then released:
- Kathleen Dixson-Schmidt, 27, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation
- Chasen Sincavage, 25, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation
- Andrew Ward, 25, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Calvin Jordan, 18, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation
- Maria Mendoza, 23, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Dane Hanse, 36, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Curfew Violation.
