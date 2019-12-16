PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police will be upping patrols over the holidays to make sure everyone gets home safely.
Don't drink and drive - that's the message from Mayor Ted Wheeler. He says there's an increase of impaired driving during the holidays, so the city is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to put extra patrols on the streets.
"Impaired driving is dangerous - it's illegal and it's unacceptable," said Mayor Wheeler.
The Portland Police Bureau says it wants to send a clear message - that driving while impaired is unacceptable.
So far in 2019, police say there have been 51 traffic fatalities on the streets, and about half of them have involved some form of impairment.
In May, police say an intoxicated driver hit one of their patrol cars. Thankfully, the officers were not seriously hurt.
PPB says there has been too many close calls.
Starting this week, PPB officers are partnering with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and other local agencies to crack down on impaired driving.
"The bottom line is we would appreciate it if we didn't have to arrest anyone. And there's a really easy way to make sure that happens. Just don't drive drunk. Find another way to get home. Use rideshare. Call a cab. Ride the bus. Something other than getting behind the wheel while your impaired," said Chris Davis, Assistant Chief with PPB.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says starting on Wednesday, there will be a discount on taxis and rideshares in the city.
TriMet will be offering frees rides after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Those wanting to take advantage of the discounts will need a paper coupon for a taxi, and a promo code for Uber and Lyft. For more information, visit www.SafeRideHomePdx.com.
