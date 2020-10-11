PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who ran from the scene of a crash in northeast Portland Saturday and then collapsed nearby has died, according to Portland police.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast 97th and Prescott Street to assist medical crews working on a man who collapsed on the street shortly after 11:00 p.m. Law enforcement said the man likely came from a reported two-car crash on Northeast Sandy near the I-205 overpass.
Investigators said the man may have been a passenger inside one of the cars and ran several blocks while injured. After being taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said it’s unknown if the man died from injuries that resulted from the crash or some other reason.
They say this was the fourth Major Crash Team callout of the weekend.
