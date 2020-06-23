PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says more arrests were made after two demonstrations were held in Portland on Monday.
The first demonstration was held at Jefferson High School. The group marched throughout the neighborhood for several hours and remained peaceful, according to police.
The group dispersed on their own without incident.
Another group gathered near the Justice Center. Police said they marched in the street and blocked traffic on Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest 3rd Avenue.
Police used social media and the sound truck to give warnings that the streets need to remain clear and people remaining in the streets were subject to arrest or force.
A majority of the group moved to the sidewalk following the initial warnings, according to police.
The group briefly marched away from the Justice Center, then returned and remained in the street. Police said the sound truck once again provided warnings.
Despite the warnings, the group remained in the street and officers made several arrests.
Most of the group dispersed at around 12:30 a.m., according to police.
Police said a vehicle was parked unlawfully in a "police only" zone and the driver was told to move. Officers arrested the driver and the vehicle was towed, according to police.
The names of those arrested have not yet been released. Further information will be released at a later time.
Police said no CS gas was used by PPB members during this event.
