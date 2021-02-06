PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Hazelwood Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a person struck by a car near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 136th Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased pedestrian and no suspect vehicle in sight.
No suspect description is available, according to police.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is en route to conduct an investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police non-emergency at 503-823-3333 or, if it's time-sensitive information about the location of the suspect, call 911. The case number is 21-34282.
Southeast Stark Street is closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 139th Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.