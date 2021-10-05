PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian who was struck and injured in a crash in Southeast Portland on Friday has died, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and car on Southeast Powell Boulevard just was east of 29th Avenue at 8:35 p.m. They arrived to find a person with critical injuries. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died. Police are withholding the name until the family is notified.

The driver remained at the scene.

During the investigation, Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed between Southeast 29th Avenue and Southeast 31st Avenue.