PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Northeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 4900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man injured in the roadway. Emergency crews responded, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PPB said the driver remained at the scene.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed both directions between Northeast Killingsworth Street to Northeast Wygant Street while the Major Crash Team investigated.
