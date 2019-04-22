PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shortage of officers and a growing volume of 911 calls has forced the Portland Police Bureau to get creative in order to keep pace.
Beginning in November 2018, the bureau launched a pilot program that assigns a sergeant to the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) to triage calls for service.
The BOEC liaison monitors eight screens and makes real-time decisions about whether a 911 call merits an officer response.
In many cases, the sergeants handle low-level calls themselves, often referring callers to other agencies better suited to deal with their complaints.
"We had to come up with a solution. One way is to reduce the amount of time officers are, number one either spending on calls, or reduce the call load that officers are going to the calls," said Sgt. Brad Yakots, a current BOEC liaison.
The police bureau currently has 120 unfilled officer vacancies, which has stretched its resources thin.
According to a report by the City Budget Office, triage sergeants cleared or diverted 1,874 calls since the pilot launched, translating to more than 1,300 hours of officer time saved.
But some community members aren't necessarily pleased with officers being diverted.
Steve Knepper, who owns an auto shop in southeast Portland said he used to call 911 to report persistent drug dealing, but was told too many times there wasn't an officer available to respond.
"You know they're here to keep this town under control, and they're not able to anymore," said Knepper. "It's gone completely out of control."
Yakots admits the call triage is only part of the solution to the increased call volume, and hopes a long-term solution will include more officers on the streets.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.