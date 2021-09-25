PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is planning enforcement missions for street takeovers that block roads, which have been on the rise in the city.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the community has repeatedly asked for police to address the problem, which has been occurring for years.

Street takeovers are events where participants use a highway or premises open to the public (such as the grounds surrounding buildings or dwellings, streets, sidewalks, bridges, tunnels, alleys, plazas, parks, driveways, and parking lots) to engage in exhibitions of speed or street sliding.

PPB also released a public safety announcement about street takeovers, featuring Lovell.

PPB said it will be conducting upcoming enforcement missions with other law enforcement partners including Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A new city ordinance aimed at addressing street takeovers took effect last month. Those found in violation of the ordinance, whether involved or assisting with blocking off the area for a street takeover, face a jail sentence of up to 30 days, a $500 fine and the vehicle involved may be towed. These penalties are in addition to criminal charges applicable under existing Oregon law.